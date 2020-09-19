Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Veritiv worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 110,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritiv by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritiv by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 128,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $243.97 million, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.91. Veritiv Corp has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Veritiv Corp will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

