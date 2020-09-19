Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $24,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,362 shares in the company, valued at $286,432.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VNOM stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.26.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

