Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 33.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 34.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Waste Management by 308.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 89,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Waste Management by 17.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average is $105.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

