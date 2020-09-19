WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of WEC Energy Group worth $37,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC opened at $94.87 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.73.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Argus upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

