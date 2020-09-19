Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has raised its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:WIA opened at $12.79 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

