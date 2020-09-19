Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $16.29 on Friday. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

