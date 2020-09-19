Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Western Digital worth $41,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,271,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $188,568,000 after purchasing an additional 85,621 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,458 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Western Digital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,366,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $98,748,000 after acquiring an additional 95,892 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Western Digital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,936,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Western Digital by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,883,000 after acquiring an additional 398,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $37.21 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

