Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Buys $13,750.00 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,602 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $15,349.48.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,820 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,491.80.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $24,800.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Joseph Stilwell bought 4,763 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $11,859.87.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Joseph Stilwell bought 228 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $513.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Joseph Stilwell bought 3,153 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,094.25.

On Friday, August 7th, Joseph Stilwell bought 12,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Joseph Stilwell bought 24,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 31,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,058.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Joseph Stilwell bought 31,023 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,772.09.

Shares of WHLR opened at $2.77 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.10% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

