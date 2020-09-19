Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,212 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $51,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 426.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Raymond James cut Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $205.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

