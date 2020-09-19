WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WillScot from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

In other WillScot news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $934,332.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares in the company, valued at $37,806,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $616,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,320 shares of company stock worth $3,685,568 over the last 90 days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WillScot by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,781,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WillScot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,750,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after acquiring an additional 199,304 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot by 56.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,497,000 after acquiring an additional 195,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot by 12.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,284,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,083,000 after acquiring an additional 254,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.40 million. WillScot had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

