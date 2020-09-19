Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,233 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.12% of Workday worth $51,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Workday by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $200.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of -107.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.11. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.90.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $1,440,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 363,613 shares of company stock valued at $78,926,696. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.