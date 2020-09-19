WP Carey Inc (WPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on October 15th

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.044 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

WP Carey has increased its dividend payment by 5.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years.

WP Carey stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. WP Carey has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WP Carey will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

