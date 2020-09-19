Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

ANIX stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

