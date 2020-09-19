Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.61. Textron posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Textron by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,610,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,756,000 after purchasing an additional 543,821 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Textron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,665,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 199,840 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Textron by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,653,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Textron by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,174,000 after purchasing an additional 453,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. Textron has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

