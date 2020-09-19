Zacks: Analysts Expect WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.77. WEC Energy Group reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $94.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

