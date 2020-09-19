Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells $12,304,255.65 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $12,304,255.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,474,346.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $129.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.36 and its 200-day moving average is $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -145.06 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $914,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

