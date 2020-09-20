$0.07 EPS Expected for Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Cango had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CANG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,378. The company has a market capitalization of $741.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.21. Cango has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

