$0.14 EPS Expected for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.07. Banc of California reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of BANC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 679,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,145. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $531.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Banc of California by 764.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 24,492 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Banc of California by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 246,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 27.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 129,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

