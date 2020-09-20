$0.15 EPS Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.43 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVID. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. 566,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,413. The stock has a market cap of $350.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $9.66.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 16,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $113,524.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Avid Technology by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

