$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Tecnoglass reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Shares of TGLS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $243.50 million, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 95.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 63,696 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 189,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

