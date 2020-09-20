$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.12. PetIQ posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $266.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.20 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PETQ shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PetIQ by 2.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PetIQ by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

PETQ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 217,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,119. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $883.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

