$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. Owens-Illinois reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 81.57%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

OI traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,056,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $372,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,842 shares in the company, valued at $639,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 162.6% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

