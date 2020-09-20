$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.38. Tivity Health reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

TVTY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. 2,131,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,116. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 154.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Tivity Health by 57.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 359.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Tivity Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

