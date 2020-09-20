-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LAIX’s earnings. LAIX reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LAIX will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LAIX.

Get LAIX alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LAIX. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

Shares of NYSE LAIX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 4,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,793. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. LAIX has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $97.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.14.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LAIX (LAIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.