$0.42 EPS Expected for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) to announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.37. Newell Brands reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.72. 4,806,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,842. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

