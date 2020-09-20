-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) will post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.38). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $10,868,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $5,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SNDX stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.01. 1,367,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $655.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

