-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) to post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Tcr2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02).

TCRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ TCRR traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. 1,703,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.97. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,362,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,536,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

