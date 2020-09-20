$0.55 EPS Expected for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.70. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,730,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $347,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,084 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,269,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,117,000 after buying an additional 273,845 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,222,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,466,000 after buying an additional 2,415,006 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $227,625,000 after buying an additional 42,617 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,119,000 after buying an additional 801,403 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

