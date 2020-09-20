-$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($0.83). Homology Medicines posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($3.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 5,764.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. FIX began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.1% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 27.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIXX stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

