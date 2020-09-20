$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Penn Virginia reported earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Penn Virginia stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 688,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,483. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $157.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 106.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penn Virginia by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 172.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.