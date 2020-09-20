$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,395,000 after purchasing an additional 620,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,810,000 after purchasing an additional 358,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,458,000 after purchasing an additional 580,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,640,000 after purchasing an additional 416,919 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Fastenal by 2.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,948,000 after purchasing an additional 151,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,393,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

