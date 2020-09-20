$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Oshkosh by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Oshkosh by 270.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 648.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $77.60. 816,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,876. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.