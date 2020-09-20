10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Director Sells $912,225.00 in Stock

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $912,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,752,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after buying an additional 133,149 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at about $5,222,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.