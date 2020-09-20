$137.45 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to post sales of $137.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.71 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $125.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $533.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.30 million to $537.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $599.88 million, with estimates ranging from $585.10 million to $616.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QTS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

QTS traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $62.31. 1,285,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,520. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.99 and a beta of 0.48. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In other news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $790,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,026.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock worth $5,741,937. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,614,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1,245.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after buying an additional 362,633 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 8,820.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 390,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,331 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 44.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Earnings History and Estimates for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

