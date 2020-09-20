$137.45 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to post sales of $137.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.71 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $125.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $533.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.30 million to $537.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $599.88 million, with estimates ranging from $585.10 million to $616.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QTS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

QTS traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $62.31. 1,285,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,520. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.99 and a beta of 0.48. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In other news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $790,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,026.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock worth $5,741,937. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,614,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1,245.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after buying an additional 362,633 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 8,820.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 390,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,331 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 44.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

