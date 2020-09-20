$149.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report sales of $149.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.60 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $157.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $599.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.50 million to $604.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $605.20 million, with estimates ranging from $598.70 million to $610.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun purchased 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,162. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

