$186.82 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will post $186.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $194.16 million. Cadence Bancorp reported sales of $194.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year sales of $749.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.20 million to $758.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $734.21 million, with estimates ranging from $694.20 million to $774.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,258.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,477 shares of company stock worth $193,908 in the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.91. 2,753,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.98. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

