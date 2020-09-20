$186.82 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will post $186.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $194.16 million. Cadence Bancorp reported sales of $194.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year sales of $749.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.20 million to $758.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $734.21 million, with estimates ranging from $694.20 million to $774.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,258.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,477 shares of company stock worth $193,908 in the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.91. 2,753,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.98. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.