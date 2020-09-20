$196.01 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to announce $196.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.00 million and the highest is $204.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $598.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $965.39 million, with estimates ranging from $897.30 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,094,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,373. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $646.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,033,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 141.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 156.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 1,134,548 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 287.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 1,568,054 shares during the period.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

