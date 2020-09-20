1irstcoin (FST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $97,484.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $44.03 million and approximately $97,484.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00011598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00701699 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 61.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00845477 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000581 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007774 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004354 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,872,412 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

