$211.83 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) to post sales of $211.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.27 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $199.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $752.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $771.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $852.44 million, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $914.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CDE traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $8.12. 12,523,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,970,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

