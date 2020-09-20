$237.85 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report $237.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.00 million and the highest is $240.70 million. US Ecology reported sales of $167.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $926.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $919.50 million to $933.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $992.30 million, with estimates ranging from $968.60 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 34.42%.

ECOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other US Ecology news, Director E Renae Conley purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $217,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOL stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

