$246.99 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report $246.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.85 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $303.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TVTY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

TVTY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $672.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. Tivity Health has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $26.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 214.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 8,755,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,655 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Tivity Health by 485.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 274,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tivity Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,532 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,354,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 99,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

