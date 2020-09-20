$279.53 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to report sales of $279.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.06 million. Sabre reported sales of $984.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SABR. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. 8,330,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,898,301. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,215,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 191,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,323,000 after acquiring an additional 184,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

