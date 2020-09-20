$281.95 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report sales of $281.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $283.90 million. Navient reported sales of $312.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAVI. Compass Point restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,007,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,220. Navient has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Navient news, CEO John F. Remondi purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Navient by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,948,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 279,723 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,240,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Navient by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,338,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 331,850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Navient by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,321,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 287,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Navient by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 409,647 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.