$36.14 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) to announce $36.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the highest is $36.21 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $142.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.71 million to $143.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $168.93 million, with estimates ranging from $167.06 million to $169.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIGC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.96. 2,871,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,289. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

