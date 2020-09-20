$522.28 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce $522.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $502.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $553.90 million. LHC Group reported sales of $528.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHCG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

In other news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in LHC Group by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in LHC Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in LHC Group by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter.

LHCG traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $214.97.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.