$522.28 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce $522.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $502.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $553.90 million. LHC Group reported sales of $528.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHCG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

In other news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in LHC Group by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in LHC Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in LHC Group by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter.

LHCG traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $214.97.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

