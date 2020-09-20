$779.24 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) to announce $779.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $800.30 million. Transocean reported sales of $784.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Transocean.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Shares of RIG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. 94,745,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,025,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $651.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 45.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 534,803 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 166,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,468,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 139,578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,558 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 129.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 260,731 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 147,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,008,630 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

