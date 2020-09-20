$789.82 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to post sales of $789.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $780.00 million to $806.00 million. OneMain posted sales of $821.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

OMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

OMF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,467. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.42. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 95.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in OneMain by 15,961.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in OneMain by 268.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

