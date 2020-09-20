$82.65 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce sales of $82.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $84.13 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $93.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $354.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.97 million to $356.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $391.00 million, with estimates ranging from $382.72 million to $404.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.43 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Avid Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

AVID stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. 566,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,413. Avid Technology has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.

In related news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 103,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $718,717.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 204,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 223,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

