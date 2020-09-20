9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. 9 Meters Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 9 Meters Biopharma.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NMTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 3,449,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,911. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.11.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 461,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,070.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,496 shares in the company, valued at $424,692.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,250. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $14,591,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

