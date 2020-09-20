$985.27 Million in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) to post $985.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $946.97 million to $1.01 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 485.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.5% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 96.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,288,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

